New York voters to decide which party controls state Senate

New York voters will decide on Tuesday whether the Republican Party maintains control of the state Senate or Democrats get total control of state government.
The outcome is likely to come down to a handful of competitive races on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley.
Democrats are hoping the presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump will boost their party's turnout and translate into down-ballot victories. Recent polls give Clinton a big lead over Trump in New York state.
Republicans currently control the Senate, and Democrats control the Assembly and hold the governor's office.
Republicans warn one-party rule by Democrats would lead to higher taxes and give too much power to New York City at the expense of upstate. GOP candidates say Trump, who has promised to build a wall between the United States and Mexico and has appeared on tape talking about groping women, isn't a factor.
All 63 seats in the Senate and 150 seats in the Assembly are up for election this year. Democrats hold a commanding majority in the Assembly, and Republicans maintain a tenuous hold on the Senate thanks to an unusual agreement with a handful of breakaway Democrats known as the Independent Democratic Conference.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo took an active role in this year's races, endorsing Democratic candidates and headlining fundraisers. He said Senate Republicans are standing in the way of broad ethics reforms, criminal justice changes, tighter campaign finance restrictions and the Dream Act, which would extend financial aid to students in the country illegally.
The Democrats are led by state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, of Yonkers. If her party prevails, it's expected that it would reach out to Independent Democratic Conference Leader Sen. Jeff Klein, of the Bronx, to discuss a new coalition.
