Open US Senate seat up for grabs on Louisiana's ballot

Voters have no shortage of choices Tuesday as they cast ballots in Louisiana's tightly-contested U.S. Senate race, with two dozen contenders seeking the open seat and candidates struggling to draw voter interest amid the presidential competition.
The race is almost certain to be decided in a Dec. 10 runoff. All candidates regardless of party run against each other, and if no one contender tops 50 percent, the top two vote-getters advance to the runoff election. In Louisiana's Senate race, that makes it possible for two candidates in the same party to reach the runoff.
Five candidates have remained in the top tier of polls and are jockeying for the runoff spots, three Republicans and two Democrats. The GOP contenders are U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, U.S. Rep. John Fleming and state Treasurer John Kennedy. The Democrats include Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell and lawyer Caroline Fayard, who has never held elected office.
White supremacist David Duke also is vying for the seat, running as a Republican. But the former Ku Klux Klan leader has lagged in voter surveys and isn't considered a viable contender.
Beyond the Senate race, six U.S. House seats also are on the ballot, including two that are wide open because Boustany and Fleming are running for a promotion to the Senate.
Polls close in Louisiana at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
More than $14 million has been spent by Senate candidates ahead of the election, often on attacks traded by candidates trying to edge their opponents out of runoff contention.
Boustany was hit with allegations he was a client of prostitutes who were later killed, claims made in a book whose author and publisher have been sued for slander by the congressman. Kennedy was accused of promoting suicide because of his catchphrase that he'd "rather drink weed killer" than be a political insider or support the federal health overhaul. The treasurer's also been criticized as a political opportunist because he's run for the Senate twice before, once as a liberal Democrat and more recently as a Republican.
In the final days of the race, Fayard sought to tie Campbell to Duke by showing him in a photo shaking hands with the white supremacist and in an ad that takes one of Campbell's quotes out of context. African-American supporters of Campbell trashed Fayard for the move, and Campbell accused her of race-baiting. He hit Fayard for her work on Wall Street and accused her of trying to buy a Senate seat with her personal wealth.
The seat is open because Republican David Vitter isn't running for re-election.
Also on the ballot, four incumbent congressmen are seeking re-election to their U.S. House seats: Republican Steve Scalise in the 1st District, Democrat Cedric Richmond in the 2nd District, Republican Ralph Abraham in the 5th District and Republican Garret Graves in the 6th District.
The GOP incumbents are expected to easily win new terms, with their opponents doing little public campaigning or fundraising for the races. Richmond drew high-profile opposition from Democrat Kip Holden, the mayor of Baton Rouge. But Holden's campaign has been so low-key that he's not expected to disrupt Richmond's return to Washington.
Two other U.S. House seats — representing Louisiana's 3rd and 4th Districts — are teeming with competitors because their GOP incumbents are vacating them.
A dozen candidates are running for the 3rd District seat representing southwest and south central Louisiana, with Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, a well-known Republican, considered a lock on the December runoff. It's unclear who he'll face in the runoff.
In the northwest Louisiana-based 4th District, eight candidates are vying for the runoff spots. As the lone Democrat, Shreveport lawyer Marshall Jones is expected to get there, and the competition among Republicans to reach the runoff is fierce.
