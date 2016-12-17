Electors in Maryland support Electoral College changes

Some presidential electors in Maryland support changes to the Electoral College after seeing two Democratic presidential candidates in the last 16 years win the U.S. popular vote, but lose the election.
Salome Peters is one of Maryland's 10 Democratic electors. She believes the Electoral College system should be changed, saying, "We should go with the popular vote, period."
Under the current system, voters support slates of electors who meet to choose the president. Maryland's electors will gather Monday afternoon in Annapolis.
In 2007, Maryland became the first state to approve legislation that would give Maryland's electoral votes to the winner of the nation's popular vote. Since then, 10 other states have passed similar legislation.
Comments