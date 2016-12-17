Kansas electors remain steadfast for Trump, defend college

The six Republican members of the Electoral College from Kansas feel bound to honor the state's popular vote for Donald Trump in the presidential race and defend the college as a necessary to make sure the wishes of most voters in the nation aren't ignored.
Like their counterparts across the country, the Kansas electors say they received thousands of emails, most from outside Kansas, urging them not to vote for Trump, who received 57 percent of the vote in the state. Some wanted them to pick another Republican, but most called on them to back Democrat Hillary Clinton as the winner of the popular vote nationwide.
They're expecting their meeting at noon Monday in the Kansas Senate chamber to be short, despite the national attention on the Electoral College and the campaign against Trump.
"Electors of every state should represent the will of their state," said Kansas Republican Party Chairman Kelly Arnold, one of the electors.
The Electoral College formally picks the president, and each state has the same number of electors as members in Congress, favoring less populous states. All 538 electors meet Monday, and a candidate must win 270 votes to be elected president. Most states allocate all of their votes to the winner of their popular vote.
Kansas law and state GOP rules don't bind the state's electors. Clay Barker, the state GOP's executive director and another elector, said party officers picked electors this summer after it was clear Trump would be the Republican nominee — with an eye toward having no potential defectors.
The other Kansas electors are State Treasurer Ron Estes, state party Vice Chairwoman Ashley McMillan Hutchinson and Republican National Committee members Mark Kahrs and Helen Van Etten.
Carri New, a Democratic Party activist from Goddard who supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, said she understands the electors feeling obligated to back Trump. Still, she argues they should reconsider, partly because of questions about potential conflicts involving Trump's business holdings.
"We do rely on the Electoral College to kind of be our last bastion of defense against a candidate who may not to be the best choice," she said.
The Kansas electors said the college shouldn't be scrapped. They said allowing the president to be chosen by popular vote would allow a relative handful of counties or large cities, particularly on the coasts, to control the election.
