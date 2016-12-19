Electors set to cast South Dakota's 3 votes for Donald Trump

South Dakota's electors are gathering at the state Capitol to cast the state's three Electoral College votes.
Gov. Dennis Daugaard, Attorney General Marty Jackley and state Republican Party Chairwoman Pam Roberts will cast their votes Monday in the governor's reception room.
Donald Trump carried South Dakota in the November election. Daugaard's chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, says all three electors intend to support Trump.
Roberts is a substitute for Lt. Gov. Matt Michels. The lieutenant governor was chosen to be an elector but can't attend the event because of a scheduling conflict.
