Indiana lawmakers may have to boost taxes for roads funding

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made Pause

2:19 What advice did James Franklin give his players at the Rose Bowl?

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

2:02 Hundreds of people, thousands of flowers

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

0:39 Setup for First Night begins

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:20 The United States of Powerball