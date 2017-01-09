Alleged affair, accusations heat up usually quiet campaign

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver Pause

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:02 Rings trailer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State