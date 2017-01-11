Georgia governor expected to focus on schools, health care

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl Pause

0:48 Poncho is reunited with his owner

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

2:20 Chelsea Clinton rallies supporters in State College

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

1:02 Rings trailer

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before