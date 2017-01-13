Know where Obamacare repeal will be felt the most? Miami

0:18 No snow plow? No problem, use a table. Pause

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:21 Crews work at scene of fatal I-80 crash

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers