Campaign: Gov. Walker pays off debt from presidential bid

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring