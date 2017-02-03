Police shootings leave 1 dead, 1 wounded in West Virginia

Two shootings by police officers in West Virginia in two days have left one person dead and another wounded.
News media outlets quote Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord as saying that 38-year-old Daniel McMasters was fatally shot Friday when the Taylor County Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant at his home. Bord says Sheriff Terry Austin shot McMasters after McMasters drew a gun.
Bord says McMasters had failed to register as a sex offender and didn't show up at his arraignment.
West Virginia State Police Lt. Michael Baylous says another shooting happened Thursday involving Grafton police officers and a knife-wielding suspect. The suspect survived and was in stable condition.
Bord and Baylous did not release the races of the suspects or the officers. State police routinely investigate shootings involving local police departments.
