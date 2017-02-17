House to vote on proposal to abolish state Treasurer

The North Dakota House is scheduled to vote on a bipartisan proposal that would let North Dakota voters decide once again whether to eliminate the state Treasurer's Office.
The resolution is sponsored by Republican Rep. Mike Nathe of Bismarck and Democratic Sen. Tim Mathern of Fargo. The proposal would close the office and split its duties among other agencies.
The resolution is slated for a floor vote on Friday. The House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee has given the proposal a "do not pass" recommendation.
The state treasurer manages cash for North Dakota agencies and distributes some tax collections to local governments.
North Dakota's voters have defeated attempts to abolish the office in 2000 and 1984.
