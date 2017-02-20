April 1 deadline to register for Indiana 'Do Not Call' list

1:06 Football players bring smiles to Four Diamond families Pause

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois