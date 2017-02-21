Hundreds gather near State House for 'Not My Presidents Day'

More than 200 demonstrators have gathered outside the State House in Augusta for a "Not My Presidents Day" rally to oppose Republican President Donald Trump and his administration.
The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lpV3Rg ) protesters on Monday chanted slogans including "We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter," and held up signs such as "Impeach Trump" and "Not Our President."
People sang "God Bless America" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" and also encouraged each other to attend future resistance gatherings.
James Cook, a social science professor at the University of Maine at Augusta, invited people to call the state's elected officials. Cook said he's taking a group to the office of Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday afternoon.
