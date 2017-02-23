New Mexico shores up funding for jury trials

New Mexico is providing emergency funding to the judiciary to avoid the suspension of jury trials.
With the governor away on travel, Lieutenant Gov. John Sanchez signed a bill Thursday that provides $1.6 million to ensure payment to jurors through the end of the fiscal year in June.
Under state law, jurors must receive compensation for their service. The get about $50 a day.
The jury funding shortfall underscores the depths of a state budget crisis linked to an oil industry downturn and corresponding loss of stat tax revenues. Without the funds, Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels said jury trials might be canceled and cases dismissed based on the right to a speedy trial.
The bill pays back an $80,000 loan to avoid furloughs at the state Supreme Court.
