Allaire wins election over mayor who backed Syria plan

City Councilor David Allaire has won a four-way race for Rutland mayor, ousting an incumbent who wanted to bring refugees from Syria and Iraq to the community.
Allaire was victorious Tuesday over Mayor Christopher Louras, according to unofficial returns. Louras was seeking his sixth two-year term. Other candidates were downtown advocate Michael Coppinger and resident Kam Johnston, who's running for several other city positions.
The candidates don't run under a party affiliation.
Allaire says a change in leadership is needed to heal the city of about 16,500 that has been divided by Louras' plans to bring up to 100 Syrian refugees to the community this year, and possibly more in years to come.
He has criticized the way Louras rolled out the program, announcing it last April without having sought input from the public and city officials.
