Construction begins on Pontotoc school storm shelters

Storm shelters for school and community use are being built at the North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc high school campuses.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mAwWSN) the Pontotoc County School District applied for grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency more than a year ago to build the shelters.
The round buildings will be 116 feet in diameter and 10,563 square feet. Both will be able to hold 1,827 people.
The shelters will be able to withstand 225 mph winds — the equivalent of an EF5 tornado.
The district is paying for 10 percent of the shelters' cost, and FEMA is covering the other 90 percent.
When the buildings aren't being uses as shelters, they will be used as multi-purpose classroom space.
The shelters are expected to be complete by December.
