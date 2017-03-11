5 sites getting look for Salt Lake County homeless shelter

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:02 Rings trailer

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

2:20 Chelsea Clinton rallies supporters in State College

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery