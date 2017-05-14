National Politics

May 14, 2017 9:50 AM

Border Patrol to hold memorial for fallen peace officers

The Associated Press
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich.

The U.S. Border Patrol's Detroit Sector is scheduled to hold its annual Police Week Memorial Ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Wayne State University Police Chief Anthony Holt will deliver the program's keynote at Monday morning's wreath-laying at the Harrison Township base, northeast of Detroit.

The Border Patrol says this is the Detroit Sector's 13th year paying tribute to fallen officers.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have been invited to participate in the program.

The agency says that in 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which it falls as National Police Week.

