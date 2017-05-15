National Politics

May 15, 2017 10:14 PM

LA-area police shoot, kill man after van, foot chase

The Associated Press
SOUTH GATE, Calif.

Authorities in Los Angeles County say police shot and killed a man who pointed a black object that appeared to be a gun at them after leading them on a chase.

The Monday shooting was shown live on KTLA-TV, but the station has not re-aired the video.

Sheriff's officials say three people led police on the chase in a suspected stolen van that began in South Gate and proceeded on two freeways. One man leapt out of the van and surrendered partway through the chase.

It ended on a dead-end road, where a man and woman jumped out of the van, and the woman dropped two large bags. The couple then jumped a fence and started running. The man stopped and pulled from a backpack what appeared to be a gun. He then fell to the ground. It's not clear what happened to the woman.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump jokes about dad's female supporters

Trump jokes about dad's female supporters 1:26

Trump jokes about dad's female supporters
Chelsea Clinton rallies supporters in State College 2:20

Chelsea Clinton rallies supporters in State College
College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech 0:40

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos