West Texas city manager on 2-months paid leave in theft case

A West Texas city manager has been put on 60 days of paid leave after being arrested on two felony theft counts related to his alleged misuse of municipal property.
The Olton City Council on Friday placed Marvin Tillman on administrative leave.
Records show Tillman was arrested May 5 on two counts of theft of property for allegedly using 72 acres of municipal land and water and not paying the city. He's free on bond.
An initial city statement, following Tillman's arrest, said he would be away from work for two weeks.
Olton Mayor Mark McFadden didn't immediately return a message for comment Tuesday. A message for the city attorney for Olton, a town of about 2,200 located 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Lubbock, also wasn't immediately returned.
Comments