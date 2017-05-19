National Politics

May 19, 2017 7:43 AM

Woman killed, Florida trooper injured in crash on I-95

The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

A woman died when a car she was riding in crashed into a Road Ranger vehicle that was parked in the median of Interstate 95 near West Palm Beach.

Local news outlets report a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured early Friday when the Road Ranger vehicle hit his patrol car.

Troopers say the Road Ranger vehicle was parked behind the trooper's cruiser, and both had emergency lights on.

Officials say the driver of the car that lost control was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The trooper was also taken to the hospital.

Traffic remains snarled on northbound I-95 through Palm Beach.

The names of the victims haven't been released. No further details were immediately available.

