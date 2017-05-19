National Politics

May 19, 2017 10:28 PM

Detroit wins appeal over injuries in bus crash

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The Michigan appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit in a Detroit bus crash that resulted in the death of the driver.

A passenger on the city bus, Jojuan Dyson, sued Detroit over his injuries in the 2014 crash. A Wayne County judge said a jury should determine the facts. But the appeals court ruled in favor of the city Thursday, saying driver Greg Cotton apparently suffered a medical emergency and wasn't negligent.

The bus crossed into oncoming traffic lanes, crashed through a construction barricade and swiped a building. The appeals court says there's no evidence to suggest Cotton knew he was ill but continued to drive that day.

