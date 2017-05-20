Demoted Utah battalion chief to return to rank

A demoted Utah battalion has won an appeal and will return to her rank.
Reports say the Salt Lake City Civil Service Commission ruled Thursday that the Salt Lake City Battalion Chief Martha Ellis was wrongly demoted to captain last year.
The former assistant chief who demoted her claimed Ellis did not take her assignments, job responsibilities and chain of command seriously and showed an inability and unwillingness to follow instructions.
Ellis was also fired from the department in March after she did not come back to work following a six month of leave for mental health issues related to the demotion. Ellis wanted distance from the coworkers involved in whistleblower retaliation, sexual harassment and discrimination claims she filed. Her attorney says her requests were not granted.
