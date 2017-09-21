Media objects to closed hearing for flight disturbance case

A federal judge in Honolulu is scheduled to hear arguments on whether to close a hearing for a man accused of inflight behavior that prompted fighter jets to escort the airplane.
Anil Uskanli's attorney wants a hearing over his mental competency and detention to be closed to the public. Defense attorney Richard Sing says it's to protect his client's private mental health information.
The Associated Press, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and other media outlets object to closing the proceeding.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield initially granted closing the hearing but after the media objected, he said the press has a right to be heard.
Mansfield says Thursday's hearing will explore whether to completely close the proceeding or make arrangements that balance public rights to court access and Uskanli's privacy.
