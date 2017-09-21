National Politics

Hawaii lawmakers hold info briefing on North Korea threat

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 2:29 AM

HONOLULU

Hawaii lawmakers will be holding an informational briefing on the threats from North Korean nuclear and missile tests.

The state Senate's Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs is holding Thursday's briefing at the state Capitol.

Representatives from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will give a presentation on preparation and planning efforts.

Hawaii lawmakers have been urging emergency management officials to update Cold War-era plans for coping with a nuclear attack as North Korea develops nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that can reach the islands.

The Emergency Management Agency announced a public education campaign in July.

Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi stresses that officials are simply trying to stay ahead of a "very unlikely" scenario, but it's a possibility that Hawaii can't ignore.

