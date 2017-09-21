National Politics

5 arrested after meth, 2 Mexican men found hidden in cars

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 2:31 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Five people have been arrested at a southern Arizona immigration checkpoint after 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of methamphetamine was found in one vehicle and two Mexican men hiding in another car.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Nogales Station say the incidents occurred Tuesday at the Interstate 19 checkpoint.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to an odor coming from the vehicle and multiple packages of meth worth an estimated $132,000 were found.

Two people were arrested for smuggling narcotics.

Later, agents found two immigrants hiding in the trunk of a car that was going through a secondary inspection.

A 20-year-old Tucson woman who was driving the car was arrested for human smuggling and the two men hiding in the vehicle were processed for immigration violations.

No names have been released yet.

