Police: Man killed outside home was set up by ex-girlfriend

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 9:03 AM

SEATTLE

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly luring her ex-boyfriend from his West Seattle home Tuesday evening where he was fatally shot by an alleged accomplice.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/qFG2A9 ) Anna Kasparova was charged Friday with murder in the death 25-year-old Edixon Velasquez.

Charging documents say Kasparova called Velasquez to say she wanted to meet at his house. Charges say his roommates told investigators that when Kasparova arrived she texted Velasquez and asked him to come outside.

Documents say he was only gone a few minutes before his roommates heard a gunshot.

Documents say a roommate saw the ex-girlfriend drive off. He then saw Velasquez lying in the street.

Documents say surveillance video shows a man approaching Velasquez at the woman's car just before gunfire erupted. Police are still seeking his arrest.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Kasparova had an attorney.

