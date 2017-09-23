National Politics

Lawsuit seeks to stop billboards near new Ohio River bridge

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 11:29 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Government officials have asked a judge to halt construction on seven billboards near a newly opened bridge connecting Kentucky and Indiana.

The Courier-Journal reports the River Ridge Development Authority has sued Outfront Media, the Indiana Department of Transportation, local landowners and the town of Utica, Indiana, over a plan to allow seven new billboards just north of the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

The authority wants a judge to stop construction while state officials consider a request to designate the route as a scenic byway, which would prohibit billboards.

Utica Town Council President Steve Long said he was frustrated with the lawsuit. He said the town had been counting on the billboards for about $10,000 a year in additional tax revenue.

The bridge spans the Ohio river and opened last year.

