The Latest: Group backing Moore fundraises off Trump remark

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Washington, for a Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Silent for more than a week, Trump all but endorsed embattled Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, discounting the sexual assault allegations against him and repeatedly insisting voters must not support Moore's "liberal" rival. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo