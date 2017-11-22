National Politics

New Mexico Legislature seeks anti-harassment training

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:30 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico lawmakers are likely to go through sexual harassment prevention training for the first time in more than a decade, as statehouses nationwide grapple with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Senate majority leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe says the Legislature's harassment policy covering sexual misconduct is under review.

He is suggesting training for lawmakers before the Legislature convenes in January.

The New Mexico Legislature's two-page "no harassment policy" was adopted in 2008 and applies to misconduct by lawmakers, legislative staff, lobbyists, vendors and others. Initial investigations are handled internally by legislative agency directors or chief clerks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Democratic State Sen. Michael Padilla has come under renewed scrutiny for decade-old accusations of harassment against women in a prior job as he campaigns for lieutenant governor.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball

    President Donald Trump retweeted a doctored clip of him appearing to hit Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball, knocking her down.

President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball

President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball 0:39

President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball
Trump jokes about dad's female supporters 1:26

Trump jokes about dad's female supporters
Chelsea Clinton rallies supporters in State College 2:20

Chelsea Clinton rallies supporters in State College

View More Video