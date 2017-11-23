National Politics

Utah lawmakers worried about logjam of proposals

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 10:22 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah state legislative leaders are considering creating rules to reduce the logjam of legislative proposals submitted by lawmakers before the session even starts.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that more than 1,000 proposals have already been submitted ahead of the 45-day legislative session that begins in January. That breaks the record for the second straight year.

Lawmakers typically only pass about 500 bills each year.

Republican House Majority Whip Francis Gibson called it ridiculous. Senate President Wayne Niederhauser says lawmakers are "gaming the system" by getting bills in early to get them heard first.

House Speaker Greg Hughes says they may give lawmakers two additional priority bills, giving them five total with the hope lawmakers will focus on which proposals are most important.

Some lawmakers say limiting bills isn't necessary since important proposals end up getting more attention.

