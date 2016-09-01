Trump begins airing Michigan ads for 1st time since primary

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is airing TV ads in Michigan for the first time since winning the state's primary in March.
The ad began running Thursday, will last for a week and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to air, according to broadcast TV station records on the Federal Communications Commission website.
The ad paints Democratic rival Hillary Clinton as a job killer and touts Trump's proposed tax relief for "working families."
The Trump campaign this week made his biggest general election ad buy to date and initially said it would cover nine battleground states. The campaign later added Michigan as a tenth state.
Clinton has vastly outspent Trump on general election ads. Some have aired in Michigan on cable channels or on nationwide spots during the Olympics.
Comments