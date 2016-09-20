State House designates September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

With unanimous, bipartisan support, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives designated September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
The resolution was proposed by Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, whose daughter, Ryleigh, succumbed to brain cancer in 2010.
According to a news release by Benninghoff, childhood cancer is the second-leading cause of death in children younger than 15 years old. More than 10,000 children in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2016.
Because of major treatment advances, the release said, more than 80 percent of children diagnosed with cancer survive five years or more. In the mid-1970s, the five-year survival rate was less than 60 percent.
“As we go about our everyday lives, it is my hope that we remember to pray for the young people who are enduring the fight of their lives,” Benninghoff said in the release, “and to thank our dedicated medical professionals for their care and commitment to serving others.”
