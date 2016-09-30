State paid benefits to more than 2,300 deceased people

It seems almost impossible, but somehow the Department of Human Services paid benefits to 2,324 deceased Electronic Benefits Transfer cardholders’ accounts.
The news was announced Thursday by state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale via press conference.
“Americans have big hearts and clearly some people need assistance,” DePasquale said. “However, when someone gets money that they should not, it hurts those who need it and taxpayers. With state budget dollars strained, it is critical to get this right. ... When a person receiving benefits dies, the benefits should stop. Period.”
The accounts receive assistance for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and employment-related expenses.
“DHS agrees with the AG’s desire to ensure only those who are eligible receive benefits and we take very seriously our obligation to ensure program integrity,” DHS Secretary Ted Dallas said.
DHS pointed out in a response to the audit that the period for it mostly did not cover Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office and that the department “significantly improved virtually every aspect of program integrity.” The department claimed that it increased recoveries and cost avoidence by $65 million and that the SNAP program’s accuracy of payments was 98.2 percent, higher than the national average by almost 2 percent.
Shots were taken at the audit, particularly the claim that about $693,000 in payments were made improperly. DHS said the correct figure is about $331,000, 0.01 percent of all payments made.
DePasquale alleged that the DHS continues “to put dollars on the cards assigned to individuals who have died, (and) it often fails to detect use of those dollars.”
“In our 12-month review, there were approximately 5,600 EBT cardholders using authorized representatives, who withdrew approximately $8.9 million in benefits,” DePasquale said. “We did not review these cases for potential fraud, but that is a lot of money being spent by people who may not know the restrictions on the cards.
“More importantly, auditors discovered that the inspector general is precluded from investigating and pursuing criminal charges against authorized representatives because DHS does not require them to review and sign the same information as cardholders.”
