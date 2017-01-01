Man celebrated New Year’s by throwing explosives at police, authorities say

It was already a tough start to 2017 for a few police officers — they were responding to a reported building fire — but their night got even more dangerous en route to the blaze.
Police say Vincent Pierandozzi, 37, of New Holland threw explosives at police cruisers at 12:09 a.m. Sunday. An object was thrown from the front porch of 273 W. Main St. in New Holland and exploded in front of the bumper of the first cruiser. The next two cruisers swerved into the opposing lane of traffic in an attempt to avoid more possible explosives.
Officers say it was Pierandozzi, who has been charged with propulsion of missiles onto a roadway, reckless exploding and reckless endangerment.
Police did not say if any officers were injured.
Comments