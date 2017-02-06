Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found

An Amber Alert issued by state police has been canceled, with state police reporting the 2-year-old child has been safely located.
State police originally issued the alert for Alexis Weber at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Columbia County, reporting that the girl could be in a stolen Ford Mustang convertible. Alexis had been inside the vehicle when it was discovered missing from the driveway at the residence, police said.
At about midnight, the vehicle and child were located in a wooded area to the rear of the residence, police said. Police determined the car had rolled from the driveway over a small parking curb and down a decline into a wooded area.
She was taken to a local medical facility for an evaluation as a precautionary measure, police said.
