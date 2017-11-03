Penn State’s ‘33rd trustee’ found dead in Delaware River

The 83-year-old man who helmed the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association was found dead Thursday in the Delaware River, according to Philly.com.
Frederick Anton III, described by the PMA in a release Friday as “our patriarch and longtime leader,” was also a major figure in Pennsylvania politics. He did not run for office himself, but was noted as continuing the PMA’s “long tradition of political action.”
A Republican, he had influence on both sides of the aisle, hosting a bipartisan seminar and luncheon in New York each year on the weekend of The Pennsylvania Society dinner.
He was the chairman of the Federal Judicial Nominating Commission of Pennsylvania for years, with appointments from both former senators Arlen Specer and Rick Santorum.
State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, holds the same seat his father, J. Doyle Corman, did representing Centre County. He commented on Anton’s history working in politics.
“Fred Anton possessed a unique ability to motivate people of all political beliefs to work together for what was best for Pennsylvania. His presence dominated a room. While he was well known as a leader who got things done, I knew him as a cherished family friend whose caring and kindness supported and inspired three generations of Cormans. He will be greatly missed,” Corman said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, also noted his passing.
“He will be remembered as a political powerhouse, leading the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association. Above all else, he will be remember as someone who’s love of Pennsylvania was unparalleled. The Commonwealth is better off because of that leadership. My wife Penny and I extend our most sincere condolences to his children, Fred and Sarah, and his dear friend Emily Ryan. I will keep them, and all the PMA staff, in my prayers,” he said.
And then, there was Anton’s association with Penn State.
Despite being an alumnus of both Villanova and Villanova Law, he was noted as having pull with who sat on Penn State’s board.
“He also has influence over who gets a seat on the 32-member Penn State University board of trustees, and sometimes is called ‘the 33rd trustee,’ ” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote in 2012.
Trustees come to the board in a number of different ways. In addition to the nine elected by alumni, there are those who hold their seats because of their positions, like the governor and three cabinet secretaries. Then there are six elected by agricultural societies, six gubernatorial appointees and six “elected by board representing business and industry.”
PMA is also notable as the university’s liability insurer. The two organizations clashed in court over who had to pay the tab for settlements between Penn State and those who claimed abuse by retired Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky.
“We are heartbroken to share the sad news that our leader, Fred Anton, has left this earthly life,” said PMA President David N. Taylor. “Thanks to his stewardship, the association is in a very strong position to continue our pro-growth mission for Pennsylvania far into the future. Exactly as he intended, we will carry on with the important work necessary for our industry to drive prosperity across the commonwealth. All of us who had the privilege of knowing him and working for him will treasure the memories of our time with him, with gratitude for having had him as our leader, patron, mentor and friend.”
Taylor will now serve as both president and CEO and PMA board member Loman S. Henry as board chairman, reflecting Anton’s wishes, PMA said Friday.
