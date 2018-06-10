A three-vehicle crash ended in a unique way Sunday with one car on top of another.
A three-vehicle crash ended in a unique way Sunday with one car on top of another. Chris Eppley Hummels Wharf Fire Company
A three-vehicle crash ended in a unique way Sunday with one car on top of another. Chris Eppley Hummels Wharf Fire Company

State

What the heck? A car landed on top of another in a crash

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

June 10, 2018 11:34 PM

A three-vehicle crash ended in unique fashion Sunday..

A car involved in the apparent rear-end, chain-reaction crash fell on top of another one. A third vehicle was also involved, went off the roadway and stopped in a parking lot.

The crash occurred at 3:07 p.m. in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The vehicles involved in the crash were traveling in the southbound lanes on North Susquehanna Trail near the Motel Valley Lodge, which is about the midpoint between Sunbury and Selinsgrove.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Snyder County dispatchers.

Police are investigating the crash. Hummels-Wharf Fire Company and EMS responded to the scene.

  Comments  