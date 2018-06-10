What the heck? A car landed on top of another in a crash

A three-vehicle crash ended in unique fashion Sunday..
A car involved in the apparent rear-end, chain-reaction crash fell on top of another one. A third vehicle was also involved, went off the roadway and stopped in a parking lot.
The crash occurred at 3:07 p.m. in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The vehicles involved in the crash were traveling in the southbound lanes on North Susquehanna Trail near the Motel Valley Lodge, which is about the midpoint between Sunbury and Selinsgrove.
One person suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Snyder County dispatchers.
Police are investigating the crash. Hummels-Wharf Fire Company and EMS responded to the scene.
