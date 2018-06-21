2nd person dies from injuries sustained in Father's Day collision

The tragedy of the fatal head-on collision in Clinton County on Sunday has increased as another person involved has succumbed to her injuries.
Nancy Kodish, 65, of Oxford, died at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where she was transported by medical helicopter, a nursing supervisor told the Lock Haven Express on Monday.
Nancy Kodish and her son Raymond Kodish, 26, of Indiana, were passengers in the 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Nancy's husband, Richard Kodish, 66, of Oxford. They were traveling home from a music festival in Cross Forks, according to the Express, at the time of the crash.
Both Raymond and Richard Kodish were in critical condition as of Monday.
The driver of the other vehicle, 31-year-old Robert Keefer, of Lock Haven, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to state police at Lamar.
His passengers, Amber Baker, 35, of Greencastle, and 3-year-old son were both injured in the crash.
The Express reported Monday that Baker was still in critical condition, and that the coroner on the scene said the boy did not suffer serious injuries and was expected to be released from the hospital within a day.
Police said the child was using a child safety seat. Keefer and Baker, however, were not wearing seat belts.
The crash occurred at about noon Sunday when police say Keefer lost control of his 2003 Ford Focus while negotiating a left-hand curve on state Route 220/Renovo Road in Bald Eagle Township, causing his vehicle to enter into the opposing lane of travel.
Kodish's Toyota was entering the right curve when he saw the Ford Focus heading straight toward him, according to police, without time to move out of the way.
The vehicles collided head on.
Lock Haven, Flemington borough and Dunstable fire and EMS agencies also responded to the scene.
