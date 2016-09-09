Authorities: 2 shot near athletic field during football game

Authorities in York say two people have been shot near an athletic field where a high school football game was being played.
The York Daily Record reports (http://bit.ly/2c4Q3yH ) that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at Small's Field where William Penn High School was playing a home game against Lancaster's J. P. McCaskey High School.
The game was called and spectators have started leaving. Police have taped off a section of the parking lot.
The victims' names and conditions were not immediately known.
