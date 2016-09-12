Pennsylvania school meeting after football game shooting

Officials in two central Pennsylvania school districts are discussing the aftermath of a shooting in which two men were wounded in the parking lot outside a football game.
York police say 23-year-old Darius Allen and 20-year-old Antwan Jackson, were wounded Friday night. That happened when an argument inside the stadium continued in the parking lot after police ejected the participants. It happened during William Penn High School's home opener in York against J.P. McCaskey High School of Lancaster.
Officials for the Lancaster-area school district planned a meeting Monday morning, and another Tuesday night at the high school.
Police say the victims' role in the argument and shooting remained under investigation. Nobody's been charged in the shooting.
The York City School District also plans to improve security at games, but says district police officers won't be armed.
