Police: Teen dies from injuries in Labor Day weekend wreck

Police say a teenager has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in central Pennsylvania earlier this month.
State police say the 17-year-old girl had been driving in Drumore over Labor Day weekend when the car she was in went up an embankment, hit a tree stump and rolled over.
The teen was partially thrown from the vehicle and became trapped underneath it. First responders removed her.
Police had said they thought her injuries weren't believed to have been life-threatening. She was transferred to a Philadelphia hospital on Thursday when her injuries worsened and died the following day.
State police haven't released her name.
Another 17-year-old girl who had been in the car was also hurt in the crash. Her condition and name weren't immediately known.
