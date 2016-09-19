Federal prosecutor in Centre County cases retiring

A Central Pennsylvania prosecutor is leaving office at the end of the month.
Effective Oct. 1, Peter Smith will no longer be the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Smith, 75, is retiring from his office as top federal prosecutor for the 33 counties in the middle of the Keystone State, an office he was appointed to by President Barack Obama in 2010.
While Smith’s career might have been highlighted by his role in prosecuting two Luzerne County judges for the “Kids for Cash” corruption scheme, in Centre County, there were other cases that brought his office into play.
It was Smith who pressed charges against then-Harris Township supervisor Christopher Lee in 2014 for child pornography and exploitation. The charges came eight years after Lee had entered into an accelerated rehabilitative disposition plea with then-Centre County District Attorney Mike Madeira for indecent assault on boys aged 10 and 8.
Lee was convicted on half of those charges — obstruction of justice and production, possession and receipt of child pornography — in March and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 11. Trial for the second half of the charges is still pending.
Smith was also at the helm as his office prosecuted what they called the “Jiang Organization.” That included Yong Cheng Chen and his wife, Hua Zhen Dong, who received probation after a number of Centre Region restaurants were closed in 2014 after federal immigration officials swept through, detaining undocumented individuals.
He was also involved in a probe of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal in 2012.
In addition to his work in the U.S. attorney’s office, Smith served as the state’s first Inspector General for Governor Robert P. Casey, Sr., and in both the state Auditor General’s Office and Treasury Department under that governor’s son, now Senator Robert P. Casey, Jr.
