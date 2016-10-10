Pennsylvania

October 10, 2016 6:08 AM

Man wanted in June killing arrested on weapons, drug charges

The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

A man wanted in connection with a Pennsylvania killing has been arrested in New Jersey for carrying a handgun with hollow point bullets and selling drugs.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2dJeBxG ) police received a report of a man selling drugs from the front porch of a house on Friday. Newark authorities say they searched 23-year-old Melvin Morris and found a loaded gun, along with 24 bags of heroin and 25 vials of cocaine on him.

He's charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, resisting arrest and related offenses.

While processing Morris, police say they learned he was wanted by Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, police on a warrant in connection with a June 16 killing.

It's unclear if Morris has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Related content

Pennsylvania

Comments

Videos

Penn State Homecoming Tailgate Competition

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos