Man wanted in June killing arrested on weapons, drug charges

A man wanted in connection with a Pennsylvania killing has been arrested in New Jersey for carrying a handgun with hollow point bullets and selling drugs.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2dJeBxG ) police received a report of a man selling drugs from the front porch of a house on Friday. Newark authorities say they searched 23-year-old Melvin Morris and found a loaded gun, along with 24 bags of heroin and 25 vials of cocaine on him.
He's charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, resisting arrest and related offenses.
While processing Morris, police say they learned he was wanted by Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, police on a warrant in connection with a June 16 killing.
It's unclear if Morris has an attorney who could comment on the charges.
