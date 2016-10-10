Activists accuse Philadelphia's LGBT community of racism

Some members of Philadelphia's black community want the head of the city's Office of LGBT Affairs to resign over concerns about racism in the area of the city known as the Gayborhood.
The concerns were aired Sunday when the city's pride flag was raised inside City Hall as part of Philadelphia LGBT History Month.
The activists are objecting to a video showing a candy store owner using a racial slur to describe black customers. The remark was made three years ago and the shop owner has since apologized for the recently revealed video.
The group called for Nellie Fitzpatrick, the LGBT director to resign. She left the ceremony along with Mayor Jim Kenney and didn't return Sunday, though Kenney did.
The city's Commission on Human Relations is holding an Oct. 25 hearing on the dispute.
