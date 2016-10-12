Pittsburgh suburb site of mall shooting, others adds cameras

A Pittsburgh suburb wracked by a shooting at its major indoor shopping mall and other violent incidents now has new surveillance cameras in place.
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. and the Monroeville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the move Wednesday.
Seventeen-year-old Tarod Thornhill, of Penn Hills, is awaiting trial on charges he shot three people in Macy's at the Monroeville Mall in February 2015.
Since then other shootings and violence, some believed to be gang-related, have disrupted the major business district in this suburb which borders Pittsburgh's crime-ridden eastern suburbs.
The new cameras will be monitored in real time to help law enforcement respond more effectively to the threat of violence and make shoppers and other visitors feel safe.
