Police: Man slashes tires on 16 cars in Philadelphia

Police say a man slashed the tires of 16 vehicles in Philadelphia, including five city-owned vehicles, and has been taken into custody.
Police say plainclothes officers in a vehicle saw a man standing next to a city-owned SUV late Friday, stabbing a rear tire with a knife.
Police say he then stabbed another tire at the front of the vehicle. The officers then placed the man in custody.
Police say a witness told them the same man had slashed the tires of two other parked, city-owned SUVs.
The 28-year-old suspect hasn't been publicly identified.
