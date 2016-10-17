Pennsylvania

Police: Man slashes tires on 16 cars in Philadelphia

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Police say a man slashed the tires of 16 vehicles in Philadelphia, including five city-owned vehicles, and has been taken into custody.

Police say plainclothes officers in a vehicle saw a man standing next to a city-owned SUV late Friday, stabbing a rear tire with a knife.

Police say he then stabbed another tire at the front of the vehicle. The officers then placed the man in custody.

Police say a witness told them the same man had slashed the tires of two other parked, city-owned SUVs.

The 28-year-old suspect hasn't been publicly identified.

