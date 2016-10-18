The Latest: Contract talks break down as strike looms

The Latest on contract negotiations between Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education and its faculty union (all times local):
9:45 p.m.
Contract negotiations appear to have broken down between the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and its faculty union as a strike deadline looms.
The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties set a strike for 5 a.m. Wednesday for its more than 5,000 faculty members and coaches if no agreement is reached.
A walkout would likely stall classes mid-semester for more than 100,000 students at 14 state universities.
The union said Tuesday night on its Facebook page that the state had handed it its last best offer and was done negotiating. It says a final decision about a strike will come at 4:59 a.m. Wednesday.
Earlier Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf urged both sides to continue to negotiate.
The union's last contract expired June 30, 2015.
3:45 p.m.
Pennsylvania's 14 state universities and their over 100,000 students are facing the possibility of a crippling faculty walkout.
With a strike deadline nearing, contract talks continued Tuesday between the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and the union representing over 5,000 faculty and coaches. But no details are being provided because of a news blackout.
A strike is set for 5 a.m. Wednesday if no agreement is reached.
The two sides have been negotiating over raises to be offered over three years, health care contributions and proposed new work rules, including one requiring temporary faculty to teach an additional class each semester.
If there is a walkout, the state says schools will remain open and students should report to classes because it's not known how many faculty would strike. But the state warns classes may have to be canceled.
