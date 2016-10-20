Amtrak: Train hits person on tracks near Philadelphia

Amtrak officials say a passenger train hit a person on the tracks near Philadelphia.
Officials say Amtrak 193 was heading from New York to Washington, D.C. when the incident occurred Thursday evening just before a station in Croyden, Pennsylvania.
The victim's condition was not immediately available. It's unclear why they were on the tracks. No one on board the train was hurt.
Rail service was briefly suspended as officials investigated.
Some passengers disembarked in Croydon to try to get ride-sharing services to Philadelphia.
